July 29, 1944 - May 24, 2020 Linda Johnson Williams, 75, of 103 Saint David Drive, Lynchburg, died on Saturday, May 24, 2020. She was born July 29, 1944, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Charlie Edward Johnson and Bernice Lee Creasy Johnson. She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal and a retired employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. She is survived by two sons, Lewis Randolph Williams, III of Sterling, Virginia and Daniel Seymour Williams of Bel Air, Maryland; brother, Lindsey Alan Johnson of Ormond Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, Catherine Elizabeth Williams, Collin Edward Williams, Beckett Randolph Williams, Aubrey Elizabeth Williams, Chandler Seaton Williams, and MaKenna Hope Williams. A Celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date in English Park, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1010 Broad Street, Altavista, VA 24517 or Grace Episcopal Church, 1021 New Hampshire Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Inc. Funeral and Cremation 809 Main St., Altavista, VA 24517
