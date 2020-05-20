December 28, 2003 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Kniya Nicole Williams, 16, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on December 28, 2003, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of Carl Austin Williams of Lynchburg and Rachael Letchford Williams (Joshua Wilson) of Monroe. Kniya was preparing for her junior year at Amherst County High School and was active with the Explorer Program with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. She was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Kniya is survived by five siblings, Alexander Harsley and Dontaius Williams, both of Lynchburg, Emonie Williams and Devonta Williams, both of Amherst, and Trevor Dale of Lynchburg; maternal grandmother, Cynthia Irving; paternal grandmother, Elnora Williams; and a very special niece, Amelia Williams. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, for the public to pay their respects. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. A service to celebrate Kniya's life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Nigel Alleyne and The Rev. Gary Harmon officiating, Covid restrictions will apply. Service will be live streamed, via facebook, www.Facebook.com/WhittenFuneralHome. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the needs of the family by going to, gofundme.com/f/help-lay-kniya-williams-to-rest. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
