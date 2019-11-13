Earl Eugene Williams Jr., 46, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born on December 28, 1972, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Earl Eugene Williams Sr. and the late Marie Peters Williams. Earl worked for RSG Landscaping and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and football. He also enjoyed collecting racecars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sabrina Williams. Earl is survived by his children, Salina Williams, Jade Williams, and Heather Williams; three grandchildren, Eli Williams, Willow Williams, and Lilly Williams; sister, Dorethea "Dot" Sodders and husband, Brian; half sisters, Pam Campbell, Sherry Walker, and Faith Peak and husband, Gary; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Williams family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
