Joyce Anne Spradlin Williams, 75, of Huddleston, died on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born in Bedford, Va., on March 16, 1944, a daughter of the late John Russell Spradlin and Willie Skinnell Spradlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Montgomery Lawrence Williams Sr.; and sons, Montgomery Williams Jr. and Gregory Williams. She is survived by her sister, Emma Hollie; niece, Karen Russell and husband, Bud; grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Candice Jackson and husband, Chad, Taylor Burnett, Chelsea Richardson and husband, Eric, and Dakoda Williams; daughter-in-law, Kris Williams; step-grandchildren, Courtney Eubank and Zachary Abbott; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bentlee, Annabelle, Wyatt, Logan, Micah, and Jaxon. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with the Rev. Chad Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Ephesus United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Burch-Messier Walnut St. Chapel. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

