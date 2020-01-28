Garland Ray Williams, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vivian Henderson Williams. Born in Lynchburg, on May 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Walker T. Williams and Jenny Tolley Williams. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during Korea. He was a retired engineer from the Department of Energy and was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and was an avid "Hokie" fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Garland R. Williams Jr. of Lynchburg, Elizabeth Newby and husband, S. Kent, of Forest, Catherine Williams and Raymond Taylor Williams, both of Lynchburg; one sister, Ernestine Ripley of Lynchburg; and seven grandchildren, Corey Williams, Bobby Newby, Jacqueline Newby, Brett Tomlinson, Breanna Williams, Taylor Williams and Michael Williams. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Michalides and the Rev. Amy Beth Coleman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Williams, Garland Ray
