Ferna Piotrowski Williams, 77, of Gladys passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Ashby Williams, Sr. Ferna was born in Sprague, W.Va. on April 27, 1942, a daughter of the late Francis L. Piotrowski and Frances Walthall Piotrowski. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, and on various committees. She was a member of the Brookneal Woman's Club, the Brookneal Red Hatters, and was a retired employee of Sprint. Ferna enjoyed traveling and shopping, but her greatest passion was her family. She loved watching her grandchildren in their many different interests. It was a special blessing to witness the unique relationship she had with her great grandchildren, communicating with them so freely. She is survived by a son, Jay Williams (Joyce) of Brookneal; two daughters, Donna Nash (Gray) of Appomattox, and Gina Scott of Evington; nine grandchildren, Brianna Dickson (Jeff), Scott, Jason, and Jonnah Williams, Jonathan, Monica, and Melody Nash, Jessica Bobbitt (P.A.), and Sarah Scott; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Henry, and Heidi Dickson and Isaiah Sullivan; three brothers, William Piotrowski of Charlottesville, Walter Piotrowski of Locust Gove, and Stephen Piotrowski of Oak Hill, W.Va.; and two sisters, Sara Stone of Oak Hill, and Patricia Bonner of Chatsworth, Ga. Ferna has been reunited with her great-grandson, Landry Allen Dickson, and her sister, Anna Wheelock, in glory. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Rev. Johnny Roberts, the Rev. Jeff Dickson, and the Rev. Jamie Adams with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and at other times at the home of Jay and Joyce Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
