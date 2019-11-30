Ellen Louise Spencer Williams, 80, of Swan Quarter, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, joining her beloved Jimmy, Friday, November 22, 2019, at Cross Creek Health Care Center, Swan Quarter. Born in Hyde County, April 1, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Rupert Gordon and Dorothy Sawyer Spencer. She was a member of Soule United Methodist Church. She was married for 62 years to her high school sweetheart, James Wayne "Jimmy" Williams Sr., only separated for a short six months. She adored her family, friends and her church. Besides her strong faith, she enjoyed reading, singing and writing poetry. She was a retired Registered Nurse of 30 years in Lynchburg, Virginia and Hyde County, North Carolina. Surviving are two sons, James Wayne Williams Jr. and wife, Peggy of Sumter, S.C., Jeffrey B. Williams and wife, Rebecca of Smithfield, Va.; two daughters, Melanie W. Smith and husband, Ken of Marietta, Ga. and Aimee W. Dudley of Little Torch Key, Fla.; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bryan Allen Spencer of Belhaven. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Arnold Spencer. In honor of Jim and Ellen's wishes, the family will hold a private ceremony in the spring. Following the ceremony, family and friends will be invited to join them for a celebration of life at Soule United Methodist Church. Date to be announced. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.
