David "Ernie" Williams May 04, 1954 - May 29, 2020 David "Ernie" Williams, 66, of Pleasant View, Virginia passed away on Friday May 29, 2020. He was the husband of Victoria "Vicki" Lang Williams. Ernie was born May 4, 1954, in Lynchburg a son of the late John Williams and Margaret Bates Williams and was a professional machinist with the Lynchburg Foundry. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Joshua David Williams and wife, Nicole; his granddaughter, Alexa Nicole Williams, mother-in-law Nadine Lang; his sister-in-law, and Bonnie Hudgins and husband, Frank, and brother-in-law Paul Lang Jr. and wife, Debbie; a special nephew, Paul T. Lang III; a devoted aunt, Donna Brady; and special friends, Cynthia Gordon, Glenda Bolen, and Karen Jamerson. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father-in-law Paul T. Lang Sr., and brother John Bates Williams. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Fort Hill Park with Chaplain Wayne Lanham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

