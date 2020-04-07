Charles Lee Williams, 68, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jewel Campbell Williams. Born on July 7, 1951, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Fitzhugh Williams and the late Gloria Campbell Williams. Charles was a gemologist and a member of Tree of Life Ministries and also Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. He loved fishing, singing, dancing, and playing pool. He was also a talented musician. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Julianne Snow and her fiancé, David St. John and Melissa Witt and husband, Kendall; five grandchildren, Kylee Elizabeth Snow, Alexis Leigh Snow and Ryan Jones, Miranda Nicole Mays, Christopher Allan Mays Jr. and wife, Marissa, and Paige Victoria Witt; and three great-grandchildren, Christopher Allan Mays III, Ryan Alexis Jones, and Raven Leigh Jones. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and from 9 until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Williams family (239-0331).
