Mr. Nepolina "Nap" Wilkins, entered eternal rest at his residence on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1930, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry and Mary Scott Wilkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Ruby Wilkins; his brother, Harry Wilkins Jr.; his sister, Dorothy Wilkins Morris; and his brothers-in-law, James Morris Sr., the Reverend Russell Morris, and Lacy Morris. He leaves to cherish his legacy, his daughter, Natalie Wilkins; son, Carlton Mack (Bobbie) of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Corey Foster Sr. and Kelan "Rett" Robey; two great-grandchildren, Corey Foster Jr., and Brooklyn Robey; niece, Barbara Mallet (Albert); an extended devoted family, Mrs. Lottie Morris; her grandson, William Morris and Mr. Allen Robey Sr. In addition, he leaves to mourn three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Pearl Robinson, Mrs. Geraldine Butts, and Mrs. Violet Preston; one brother-in-law, Mr. Levi Morris (Phyllis); one sister-in law, Mrs. Margaret Morris, and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Nap attended Dunbar High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy for 20 years, receiving several medals and awards. He also received a commendation from the Department of Veteran Affairs for 39 years of outstanding and dedicated federal service, of which 23 years were devoted to excellence in caring for the veteran population. Nap was an avid stamp and coin collector, loved watching sports on television, and was always up for a game of bid whist amongst family and friends. He was a great "chef" and could be found watching the Food Network for new recipes. A special thanks to the staff at Lynchburg General Hospital, Heartland Health Care Center, Veterans Administration, Amedisys, and Generation Solutions for their care during his illness. We will miss you Nap, Dad, Gramps, Grandpa, and Big Papa. Rest well until we meet again. A private graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Reverend James Johnson, Eulogist. Condolences can be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
