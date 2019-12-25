Walter F. Wilkes, 83, of Lynchburg, went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Va. to the late Grace Clark English Wilkes and the late Victor Lawerence Wilkes. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters; and his son, Terry Franklin Wilkes. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lucy Dalton Wilkes. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Wilkes Lewis, her husband, Matt Lewis; and his four grandchildren, Matthew, Leighton, Carter and AnnaGrace Lewis. Walter's happiest moments were spent with his wife and daughter's family, whom he loved very much. Walter was an avid NASCAR fan. Walter was a kind, generous man who will be missed by all who loved him. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Altavista Memorial Park, 642 Wards Road, Altavista, Va. The family would like to extend sincerest thanks to Dr. MacNeill and the wonderful, compassionate staff and nurses in the 4th Floor Oncology Unit, for the care of Walter at Lynchburg General Hospital. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Wilkes, Walter F.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Wilkes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.