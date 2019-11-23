Christine "Granny" Moore Wilkerson, 90, of Amherst, widow of Harry L. Wilkerson, went to join Jesus in Heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Amherst County on October 27, 1929, daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanor Moore. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Moore. Granny was a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church and was the retired President of Amherst Body Shop. Our beloved Granny leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, P. Gary Wilkerson (Cynthia), Donald R. Wilkerson (Doris) and Reggie Wilkerson (Pat); brothers and sister, Lewis Moore (Maudena), Annabelle Doss, and David Moore. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Amherst Cemetery. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
