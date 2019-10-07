Lottie Morris, of Lynchburg, was notified of the death of her daughter, Sharon Faye Morris Wiley, of Temple Hills, Maryland, who passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was the wife of William Dexter Wiley. Pope Funeral Home of 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747; 301.568.4100 is servicing the family. Courtesy of Community Funeral Home.

