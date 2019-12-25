Nancy Wright Wiley, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born on May 6, 1942, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Homer Lee Wright and Madeline Mayberry Wright. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Heather Lee Wiley; her caregiver, Robert Wiley; sister, Kay McCrickard and husband, Haywood; and brother, Mark O. Wright and wife, Betty. Per her request there will be no formal services. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Wiley family, (239-0331).

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Wiley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries