A celebration of life service for Edgar "Eddie" C. Wiley III, will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Dr. James J.H. Price officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Load entries