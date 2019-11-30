Edgar "Eddie" Clarence Wiley III, 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Offterdinger Wiley. Born October 22, 1944, he was a son of the late Edgar Clarence Wiley Jr. and Doris Wiley Patterson. Eddie retired after 32 years from Central Fidelity Bank as an AVP and Loan Officer. After leaving the bank, he worked for Hammersley Motors, selling Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Eddie was an avid UVA fan, enjoying watching his team at several ACC tournaments and football games. Along with his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, William Gray Wiley of Roanoke; a brother, Stephen H. Wiley of Richmond; grandchildren, William Gray Wiley Jr. and Elizabeth Hope Wiley; and a daughter-in-law, Ellen Proffitt Wiley, all of Lynchburg. A celebration of Eddie's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel with the Rev. Dr. James J.H. Price officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
