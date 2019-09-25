Eugene Wilder, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Privitte Home. He was the husband of the late Della Rose Wilder. Born on August 29, 1932, in Kentucky, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Axie Wilder. He was a retired from the U.S. Navy and Areva and attended Thomas Road Baptist Church. He was a member and volunteer with American Legion Post 16, a volunteer with the Salvation Army where he was a "bell ringer" at Christmas and also a volunteer with the American Red Cross during disaster relief and donated platelets on a regular basis. He loved volunteering and gardening. He is survived by two sons, Kenny Dwayne Wilder and his wife, Cheryl, of Lynchburg, and Danny Lee Wilder and his wife, Jill, of Lynchburg; one brother, Lloyd Wilder Jr and his wife, Wanda, of Auburn Hills, Mich.; one sister, Ellene W. Hoskins of Ky.; seven grandchildren, Jason Dwayne Wilder, Drew Cameron Wilder, Brad Matthew Wilder. Trevor Matthew Wilder, Robert Horne, Ryan Horne, and Stephanie Floyd; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Jean Horne and one sister, Imogene Saylor. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel with the Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion-Post 16 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Burial will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Alvin Memorial Gardens in Blackstar, Ky. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, 1007 Sheffield Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502, or The American Legion-Post 16, 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
