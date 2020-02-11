Richard Donald Wilborn, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Watson Wilborn. Born on November 20, 1946, in Altavista, he was the son of the late James Wilborn and the late Dester Carswell Wilborn. Richard was a retired supervisor and truck driver for Lane Company. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Linda Wilborn Cox of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. There will be no service at the funeral home, yet family and friends may visit at the residence. The family requests that no flowers to be delivered. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wilborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries