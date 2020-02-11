Richard Donald Wilborn, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Betty Watson Wilborn. Born on November 20, 1946, in Altavista, he was the son of the late James Wilborn and the late Dester Carswell Wilborn. Richard was a retired supervisor and truck driver for Lane Company. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Linda Wilborn Cox of Lynchburg; and other loving family members and friends. There will be no service at the funeral home, yet family and friends may visit at the residence. The family requests that no flowers to be delivered. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Wilborn, Richard Donald
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Wilborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.