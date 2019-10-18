GOODVIEW, Va. On Sunday, October 13, 2019, SMSgt Roger Lee Whorley, 72, of Goodview, Va., heard his Heavenly Father say, "Well done, good and faithful servant," when he went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 47 years, Ida C. Whorley, of Goodview, Va.; daughter, Sonja (Todd) Flood, of Fincastle, Va.; sons, Brian (Amee) Whorley, of Bedford, Va. and Brandon (Jaimie) Whorley, of Roanoke, Va.; eight grandchildren; a host of other devoted relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Otterville Baptist Church, 1184 Otterville Road, Bedford, VA 24523. Interment will be in Otterville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, Roanoke, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.