Robert Chapman White, 89, of Forest, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was the husband of Earlene Dance White. Born on March 31, 1930, in Forest, Va., he was the son of the late Gordon White and the late Rose Keith White. Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Michael R. White and his wife, Renee; his granddaughter Stephanie W. Frost; his grandson, Scott R. White; and his stepdaughter, Shirley Bridges. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Dr. with Dr. Robert Putt officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roger Roller Evangelistic Association, 203 Paul Revere Dr., Forest, VA 24551. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
