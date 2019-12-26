Mary Belle Patterson White, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Roanoke Va., on September 23, 1926, daughter of the late Belle Virginia Burkholder Patterson and the late Samuel Edmond Patterson. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Olin White; children, Thomas O. White Jr and wife, Mary of Appomattox, Richard E. White of Lynchburg, Virginia H. Abernethy of Hampton; grandchildren, Julia White, Jessica Gaulden (Marshall), Alden Abernethy, Ariane Walker (Chris) and Spenser Abernethy; and her great-granddaughter, Violet Gaulden. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor John Vest officiating. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries