Martha Ellen "Pat" White, 87, went to be the Lord on July 8, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She was born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., was a long time resident of Dumfries, Va. until moving to Richmond due to health issues. A mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, North Chesterfield, VA 23235.
