Glenda Lynn Dickerson White, 60, of Forest, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at UVAHospice of the Piedmont (hopva.org). She was the wife of Melvin E. White for 38 years. Born on July 9, 1959, in Bedford County, she was a daughter of R.B. and Judy Key Dickerson. She was retired as a retail banking manager and a member of God's family at Shiloh United Methodist Church. She was also active with Forest Ruritan Club and was the first woman to join. In addition to her husband, Melvin, she is survived by one daughter, Serena Sable White; two sisters, Evelyn May Lookadoo and Nancy Fay Lee (Jim), all of Forest; her parents, R.B. and Judy Dickerson; nephews, Travis Wayne Glenn and Brandon James Lee. She was preceded in death by a sister, Serena Kalen Dickerson. Due to the current coronavirus issue, a live streaming of the funeral service will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Please call the funeral home for the link to join the service. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Burial will follow in Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery in Bedford. Open visitation for the public will be on Monday from 12 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
