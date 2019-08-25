Jerry Lee White, 73, of Stonewall Road, Concord, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was the husband of Dian Frazer White. Born in Lynchburg on June 20, 1946, he was a son of the late Leona Hendricks and Woodrow W. White. Jerry was a Supervisor for Archer Creek Foundry. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Cory Lee White and wife, Janice, of Appomattox; one brother, Gene White of Elon; two grandchildren, Stoner Lee White and Noah Reid White; four nieces, Kimberly White, Candace White, Traci Chapman, and Moria Frazer; and five nephews, Jeff Hamon, Troy Hamon, Paul Kutcher, Eric Kutcher, and James Frazer; brothers-in-law, Bill Hamon and wife, Sharon, and Tom Frazer; sister-in-law, Lillian Kutcher and husband, Bob. He was preceded in death by a brother, "Jr" White, and sister-in-law. Nancy White. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or your favorite charity. "Nothing encourages the heart and lifts the spirit like a hug from Heaven" Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
