Frederick Elbert White died peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Virginia Baptist Hospital surrounded by his wife of 26 years, Susan Adams White, and a small group of his friends in Christ from his church, Forest Road United Methodist. He was 76 years old and died one month from his 77th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Kate White; his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Doug Cox; his nephew, Michael Cox; his uncles, Fred and Bill Jordan; and his aunts, Peg and Beth Jordan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his nephew, Robert Cox (Melody) and a beloved great-niece, Harmony Cox, all of Oilville. He is also survived by two special cousins, Sara Jordan of Purvis, Miss., and Ina Jordan of Salt Lake City; as well as sister-in-law, Beth Huggins (Steve) of Orlando; brother-in-law, John Adams (Sue) of Myrtle Beach, and several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. A graduate of Virginia Tech in electrical engineering, Fred worked 30 years for Newport News Shipbuilding, primarily as a test writer for nuclear submarines, and he frequently went on submarine sea trials, something he really enjoyed. Since he believed that no man should marry before he is 50, that's exactly how long he waited before proposing to Susan and beginning their life together after 16 years of courtship. Together they hiked all over the United States and even into Canada, with trips to New England, the Rocky Mountains, Lake Tahoe, and the Bay of Fundy being among their favorites. Fred was a slow hiker, but he always made it to the top of every mountain. He never gave up, even facing heart disease and so many other serious medical conditions with strength and grace. Fred had an enthusiasm for life. He loved knowing how things worked and never found a button he didn't push just to see what would happen. He loved his friends and was the most loyal of friends, treasuring each person and keeping in touch over long spans of time. He loved the outdoors, and fishing, boating, and hunting were his passions. He looked forward to the first day of deer hunting season and trout fishing opening day like most children look forward to Christmas morning. He also loved Nags Head and riding the waves and walking on the beach with Susan. He loved his little hunting cabin on Craig Creek and wearing his waders to fish in the creek at dusk while Susan cooked steaks on the deck. He loved canoeing down Craig Creek and directing Susan when to paddle on the left or on the right. He loved October's bright blue skies and that his birthday was in this most beautiful of months. He loved his Mississippi roots on his mother's side and kept fond memories of summers and Christmases spent with Gran, his cousins, and extended family in Purvis. He loved his 3 cats, Daisy Mae, Tweed, and most of all Ginny Sue who was truly his girl. They miss him terribly. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Forest Road United Methodist Church, the Reverend Sue Keen officiating. The family will greet friends at a reception in the church fellowship hall to follow. Because Fred was adamantly opposed to the discomfort of a suit and tie, the family asks all who feel comfortable doing so to dress casually to honor Fred's memory. Those unable to attend the service on September 14 but who wish to honor Fred are invited with the family to the interment of ashes at Springhill Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2805 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or to the American Red Cross, Fred's favorite charity. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.