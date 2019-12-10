A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Court Street Baptist Church. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

Tags

Load entries