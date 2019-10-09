Elder Teresa Marie Whirley, affectionately known as "Pimp", entered into eternal rest in Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born August 13, 1956, to the late Elder Margaret Whirley Thomas Reeves and Alphonso Weldon Reeves. A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Higher Heights Cathedral of Deliverance, 2220 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg with Bishop Motley Davis, officiating. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
