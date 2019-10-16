George Randolph Wheeler "Randy", 74, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born on January 1, 1945, he was son of late Goodman Carter Wheeler and Lettie Louise Wheeler. In addition to his parents, his stepdaughter, Virginia Duke preceded him in death. Randy worked for Sears from 1967-1977, Chapstick from 1977-1991 and AAA as advertising manager from 1991-2000. Randy had a passion for sports, particularly UVA and USC Gamecocks and loved fishing with his wife. He enjoy spending the holidays with his children and grandchildren. Randy also enjoyed painting oil landscapes. He is survived by his wife, Anne; his brother, Joseph Wheeler (Susie); his daughter, Jennifer Dennis (Charles) and granddaughter, Kristen; his son, Mark Wheeler (Katharine) and his grandchildren, Kyle, Lilian, and Jack; his stepson, William Duke, Jr. (Sarah) and granddaughter, Taylor. The memorial service will be held at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.