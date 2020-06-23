September 5, 1932 - June 21, 2020 Carl Ulric Wheeler, 87 of Huddleston, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 5, 1932 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Percy A. Wheeler and Ruby Kate Updike Wheeler. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Mathew Wheeler. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a welder and also worked for both Norfolk & Western and the Virginian Railroad. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Shirley Howell Wheeler; his sons, Larry Michael Wheeler and wife, Joyce, Talbot Wynn Wheeler and wife, Rosario; his grandchildren, Stephen Riley Wheeler, Melody Elisabeth Wheeler, Andrew Gideon Wheeler, Brian Joseph Wheeler, Finn Wheeler, Kevin Michael Wheeler, Amy Roberts (Jon), Standish W. Wheeler, Schuyler Carl Wheeler. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the Rev. Wayne Murphy and Pastor Jane Whitehead officiating. There is no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service Huddleston, VA

Service information

Jun 25
Graveside Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
12:30PM
Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery
Carters Mill Road
Huddleston , VA 24104
