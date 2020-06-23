September 5, 1932 - June 21, 2020 Carl Ulric Wheeler, 87 of Huddleston, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 5, 1932 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Percy A. Wheeler and Ruby Kate Updike Wheeler. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Mathew Wheeler. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a welder and also worked for both Norfolk & Western and the Virginian Railroad. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Shirley Howell Wheeler; his sons, Larry Michael Wheeler and wife, Joyce, Talbot Wynn Wheeler and wife, Rosario; his grandchildren, Stephen Riley Wheeler, Melody Elisabeth Wheeler, Andrew Gideon Wheeler, Brian Joseph Wheeler, Finn Wheeler, Kevin Michael Wheeler, Amy Roberts (Jon), Standish W. Wheeler, Schuyler Carl Wheeler. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at the Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the Rev. Wayne Murphy and Pastor Jane Whitehead officiating. There is no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service Huddleston, VA
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Jun 25
Graveside Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery
Carters Mill Road
Huddleston , VA 24104
Carters Mill Road
Huddleston , VA 24104
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.