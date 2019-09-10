Mrs. Pedether Ferguson Wheaton, 81, departed this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1938, the daughter of the late John S. Ferguson and Bernice Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Albert L. Wheaton; a brother, Conley Ferguson; sister, Cornelia Ferguson; brother-in-law, Lester Ferguson; and sister, Patricia F. Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Catina Ho (John) of Fairfax, Va.; a brother-in-law, Alfred Wheaton of Lynchburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Norma Ferguson of Bluffton, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews other loving relatives and friends. She also leaves behind four fur babies, A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Avenue. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pedether had a kind heart and made a strong impression on many young people as a teacher throughout the Lynchburg area. She loved children and would help in any way she could. We can all rest easy knowing she is at peace with her lifetime love and husband, Albert, now.
