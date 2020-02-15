Willie Eileen Palmer West, 93, of Crosstie Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Runk and Pratt, Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Winford Ray West. Born in Clara, Mississippi, on October 2, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Lillie Henderson and Henry Eliotis Palmer. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired seamstress for Appomattox Garment Co. Eileen loved her dogs, doing puzzles, and enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Kenneth and Dianne West, Diane and Steve Marshall, Lee and Diana West, and Mark and Melanie West; grandchildren, Allen (Donna) Marshall, Brandon (Hilari) Marshall, Barbie (Jimmy) Hayes, Kendall (Jennifer) West, Mitchell (Amy) West, Michael (Eadon) West, Trent West, Caroline West, Alleph da Costa, and Agnes da Costa; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Frank Casper. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Runk and Pratt, Liberty Ridge for their loving care. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Calvary Baptist Church, 9388 Village Highway, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
