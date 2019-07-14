James Allen West, 45, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. James was born on January 5, 1974, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. He is survived by Angel Olds of Lynchburg, Brenda Reynolds of Lynchburg, Tommy Allen of Lynchburg, Angela Hensley of Hurt, Tabby Bowker of Altavista, Gage Hensley of Hurt, Jeannie Lambert of Altavista, Emily Krantz of Altavista, Timothy Krantz of Altavista, Robert McDaniel of Altavista, Tim McDaniel of Hurt, Mike Hailey of Lynch Station, Chase Vermillion of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Logan Vermillion of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Grayson Frizzell of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Heather Frizzell of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Corey West of Lynchburg, and Derek West of Altavista. A memorial service will be held at The Dahlia in the Cellar on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
