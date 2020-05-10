Frances Lynn West, 41, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence. Born August 27, 1978, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Gregory Allen Hamilton Sr. and Linda Coleman Hamilton. Lynn was a Manager with Food Lion in Madison Heights at Amelon Square. Lynn is survived by her best friend, Stephen West of Monroe; two children, Stephen Michael West and Jessica West, both of Monroe; five sisters, Regina Bishop (Kathy) of Lynchburg, Tina Hamilton, Michelle Drummond, Linda Cartwright (Milton), and Carrie Hamilton, all of Madison Heights; one brother, Gregory Allen Hamilton Jr. of Appomattox and many other loving family members and friends. Lynn is also survived by her fiancé, Danny Ray Williams of Monroe. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Lynn's memory are asked to consider their favorite charity. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

