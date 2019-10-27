Beverly Achieng Were, 26, of Richmond, formerly of Forest, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of Joe Asher Were and Janet Were. She is survived by sister, Serah, brother, George, and many relatives and friends in several countries. Beverly was an alumna of Jefferson Forest High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sketching, reading, playing piano and previously managed a retail store. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with a viewing starting at 12 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m., at the Lynchburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19 George Street, Lynchburg, Va. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
