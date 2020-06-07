Teressa Franklin Wells, 65, of Appomattox, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 7, 1954. Teressa was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Lowe Franklin and Harry S. Franklin Sr.; a son, Rusty Wells; and a sister, Virginia F. Hancock. Teressa was a member of Liberty Chapel Baptist Church and retired after 25 years of service with Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. Prior to her illness, Teressa loved bowling, shopping, reading, and attending country music concerts. She is survived by her son, Jason Wells and wife, Brandy of Concord; four grandchildren, Haley Wells, Raegan Wells, Karrington Wells, and Everleigh Wells; a sister, Gladys Mae Wooten of Appomattox; a brother, Harry Franklin Jr. and wife, Faye of Spout Spring; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends too numerous to name. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Robert Wilson. The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Jason, 729 Sunset Ridge Drive, Concord. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Liberty Chapel Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Charles Morgan, 2397 Oakleigh Ave., Appomattox, VA 24522 or Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.