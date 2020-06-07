Teressa Franklin Wells, 65, of Appomattox, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 7, 1954. Teressa was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Lowe Franklin and Harry S. Franklin Sr.; a son, Rusty Wells; and a sister, Virginia F. Hancock. Teressa was a member of Liberty Chapel Baptist Church and retired after 25 years of service with Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. Prior to her illness, Teressa loved bowling, shopping, reading, and attending country music concerts. She is survived by her son, Jason Wells and wife, Brandy of Concord; four grandchildren, Haley Wells, Raegan Wells, Karrington Wells, and Everleigh Wells; a sister, Gladys Mae Wooten of Appomattox; a brother, Harry Franklin Jr. and wife, Faye of Spout Spring; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends too numerous to name. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Liberty Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Robert Wilson. The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Jason, 729 Sunset Ridge Drive, Concord. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Liberty Chapel Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Charles Morgan, 2397 Oakleigh Ave., Appomattox, VA 24522 or Liberty Baptist Church, PO Box 485, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

