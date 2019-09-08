Lynda Sue Wells, 59, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on August 7, 1960, in Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Robert Wells and Suzanne Wells of Madison Heights. Lynda was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed coloring and painting and she was a loving mother and grandmother. She is now at peace following a longtime battle with illness. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Robert Maddox and his wife, Celeste, of Amherst; two daughters, Regina Hall and her husband, Phillip, and Rebecca Maddox, both of Madison Heights; two brothers, William Wells and his wife, Karen, of Monroe, and Robert Wells Jr. and his wife, LeighAnn, of Carrollton; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Terry Wornstaff officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made Monelison Rescue Squad, 120 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
