Carroll Bell Welch, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Joyce Riley Welch for 65 years. He was born on October 6, 1930 in South Hampton, Va. to the late Robert P. Welch and the late Florence Walker Welch. Carroll went to school at Prince Edward public schools then attended the University of Richmond and then went on to complete his masters at Wake Forest Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, North Carolina. Carroll was a Southern Baptist Minister and also a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He ministered at many churches in our area throughout his life. Along with his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his sons, Eugene, John and Jeff Welch and their families. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, and from 3 to 8 p.m. at the family residence. A celebration of Carroll's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. J. Monty Fox officiating. Interment will be held privately. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences and to view more about Carroll's life please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries