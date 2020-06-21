Carroll Bell Welch, 89, of Madison Heights, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Joyce Riley Welch for 65 years. He was born on October 6, 1930 in South Hampton, Va. to the late Robert P. Welch and the late Florence Walker Welch. Carroll went to school at Prince Edward public schools then attended the University of Richmond and then went on to complete his masters at Wake Forest Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, North Carolina. Carroll was a Southern Baptist Minister and also a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He ministered at many churches in our area throughout his life. Along with his wife, Joyce, he is survived by his sons, Eugene, John and Jeff Welch and their families. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, and from 3 to 8 p.m. at the family residence. A celebration of Carroll's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. J. Monty Fox officiating. Interment will be held privately. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences and to view more about Carroll's life please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.