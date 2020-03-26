Linda Gale Weiss, 73, a resident of Mt. Sidney and formerly of Lynchburg and Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence. A daughter of the late James Irvin and Florence Mann Self, she was born on April 16, 1946, in Lynchburg, Va. Linda was married to Edward J. Weiss Jr. who preceded her in death on December 28, 2010. Surviving are her daughters, Anita Staton of Weyers Cave and Sheryl Weiss of Mt. Sidney; grandchildren, Terry Staton, Katie Van Lear, Jonathan Snuffer, Sarah Staton, Jacob Snuffer and Joel Snuffer; great-granddaughter, Addison Van Lear; unborn great-grandson, Adam Van Lear; siblings, Patsy Wade of Lynchburg, Carl Self of Madison Heights, Deane Viar of Forest and Brenda Lambert of Lynchburg; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Carol Pribble; and brothers, James Irvin Self Jr. and Dennis Self. A graveside service will be held Noon on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke with Pastors Jeff Ferguson and Trevor Whetzel officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to your local food bank. Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Service information
Mar 27
Visitation
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Road, NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Graveside Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
12:00PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Road, NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
