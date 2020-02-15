Kori Jacquelyn Weeks, 34, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on Monday, September 9, 1985, in Roanoke, Va. Kori was a daughter of Keith J. Weeks and his wife, Danah, of Huddleston and Kelly Nichols Abbott, and her husband, Roger of Goode. In addition to her parents, Kori is survived by her children, Kaiden Weeks, Mariah Weeks and C. J. Weeks; her boyfriend, Jamie Stone, all of Lynchburg; her brothers, Trevor Weeks of Vinton and Zach Abbott of Goode; sister, Maddie Weeks of Lynchburg; grandparents, Sam Nichols of Huddleston, Gaye and Norman Eades of Goodview, and Wayne and Maxine Weeks of Salem; Pam Graham (aunt) and husband, Keith, of Forest, Kerry Weeks (uncle) and wife, Kim, of Vinton, Kevin Weeks (uncle) of Vinton; cousins, Sam Reynolds and wife, Paige, of Huddleston, Scott Reynolds of Richmond, Kody and Kateland Weeks of Vinton, and Faith Carter of Goodview. Kori was preceded in death by her grandmother, Corinne Nichols. Kori was a devoted and loving mother, a precious daughter and granddaughter. Her children brought her so much joy. They inspired her to battle cancer with tremendous courage, grace and strength. She was smart, beautiful, determined and compassionate and she instilled those qualities in her children. She will be missed every day by her family and forever live in our hearts. She is now with her "nana" who she loved so very much. It was important to Kori to recognize and thank all the individuals for their prayers, support, cards, food, visits and kindness throughout her battle with cancer. Special thanks to Dr. Cecelia MacCallum, Pam and Keith Graham, Angie and Joe Chitwood, Patsy Campbell, Monica and Greg Hall, Carmen Campbell, Ramona and David Burnette, Jeannie and Eddie Stanley, Sam Reynolds, John and Ginny Norquest, C. R. and Janet Abbott, Courtney and Ed Dibrango, Rhonda and Rod Miller, Liberty University Procurement Department, John Sines Jr., David and Marie Rowland, Nancy Abbott, Jamie and Michael Worley, Rhonda Field, Jim and Yvonne Nichols, Ed and Carolyn Cox and family, Linda Elam, Harry and Carolyn Hale, Lynn Dunn, the special nurses and staff at the Pearson Cancer Center, the Oncology Staff, the staff at the Medical ICU Unit at Lynchburg General Hospital and many, many others. You all had a tremendous impact on Kori. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Kori's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Evington, with John Sines Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Elim Home, One Mountain View Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502, to honor a very special person close to Kori. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.