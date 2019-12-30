Gene P. Webster, 80, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence. Born in Bedford County, on August 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Craig Vernon Webster and Arlene Sublett Webster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Henderson and three brothers, Hugh Webster, Paul Webster and James Webster. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Burks Grubbs Webster; two sons, Greg E. Grubbs and his wife Melody and E.W. Grubbs and his wife, Stephanie, all of Madison Heights; one brother, Earl Webster and his wife, Margie, of Madison Heights; one sister, Blanche Gibson and her husband, Burley, of Troutville; five grandchildren, Ashley Wallace and husband, Jonathan, Amber Grubbs, Taylor Grubbs and wife, Destiny, Christopher Grubbs and wife, Casey, and Hannah Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Craig Nichols and Nolan Graham. Gene was a retired Captain from the Lynchburg Fire Department with 33 years of service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved traveling having been to all 50 states. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Derik Hamby officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens with military honors by the American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Building Fund at Randolph Memorial Baptist Church. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
To send flowers to the family of Gene Webster, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 1
Visitation
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
