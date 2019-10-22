Morris Thomas Webber, 91, of Lynchburg passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of 71 years to Shirley Millner Webber. Born April 7, 1928, in Pamplin, he was the son of the late Herman James Webber and the late Thelma Baneridge Webber. Morris was retired and a member of Forest Road United Methodist Church. He also served our country in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by one daughter, Joan Alletta Webber; one grandson, Jeffrey Roger Webber; two sisters; and two brothers. In addition to his wife, Morris is survived by two children, Roger Morris Webber and his wife, Linda, of Bedford and Deborah Jo Webber of Lynchburg; one brother, Chesley H. Webber Sr. of Somerset, Ky.; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Road United Methodist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.