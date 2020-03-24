Lois Ann Trickett Webb Lois Ann Trickett Webb, 90, of Lynchburg, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born June 25, 1929, in Ridley Park, Pa., she was the only child of the late Richard Denithorn Trickett and the late Alice Edwards Trickett. Educated in Prospect Park, Pa. schools Lois enjoyed playing basketball and field hockey and was also in the high school band. Following her graduation, she held jobs in the banking industry in the Philadelphia area. It was at this time that she met the love of her life, the late Ronald Harmon Webb. They were married in April 1953 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Soon after their marriage the couple moved to the campus of Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa. and Lois began embracing the role of pastor's wife. Together they served churches in West Newton, Pa., Bristol, Conn., Norristown, Pa., and Brookfield, N.Y., with Lois working in the Sunday School, helping with Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir and often officially or unofficially assuming the role of church secretary. In retirement, they settled in Lynchburg, Va. and took frequent cruises and trips, enjoying the opportunity to travel abroad and in the states. Lois is survived by three children, Paul Webb and his wife, Maureen of Lynchburg, Mark Webb and his wife, Kathy of Endwell, N.Y., and Susan Webb Walker and her husband, Wesley of Covington, Va. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Nathan Webb, Brittany Walker Sapliway (John), Megan Webb, and Casey Walker (Paige); and by her incredibly loved great-granddaughter, Emma Claire Sapliway, who brought much joy to her last days. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Sir Winston, about whom she loved hearing stories. The family wishes to express their heart-felt gratitude to The Summit in its entirety for the wonderful environment they created for Ronald and Lois over the last seven years and also to Centra Hospice for the loving and supportive care in these last days. A memorial service celebrating the life of Lois Webb will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centra Hospice, 3300 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
