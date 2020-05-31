"Buster" William Claywell Weatherman Jr., known to everyone as "Buster," passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a very short battle with Leukemia. He was the husband of Barbara Reed Weatherman for 38 years and loved her for even longer than that. He was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on May 8, 1949, to the late William Claywell Weatherman Sr. and Christola Weatherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Hickman (Weatherman); and Barbara's parents, Louise and Tony Reed. In addition to his wife, he is survived by the other two most important people in his world- his daughter, Rebecca Lynne Agee; and his granddaughter, Katelynn Aleigha Agee, both of Monroe, Va. Besides his "house full of women," he is survived by his sister, Sandy Jones (a second mom) and husband, Austin Jr., of Blairs, Va.; a brother, Samuel Weatherman (his best friend) and wife, Martha; a son-in-law, Jeremy Agee, of Covesville, Va., and many other family members. Included in those family members are Julia Reed and Gayle Ridings, who were extremely special to him and helped take care of him in his final days. Buster never knew a stranger and called everybody friend, but there were a few people in his life that he adopted into his family. He has had his adopted brother, John Sloan, by his side for over 50 years. His wife's best friend, Mary Russell, was like a sister to him and he enjoyed time with her family. Buster often treated his daughter's friends like family, but none meant more and helped more than Rebecca's best friends, Kera and Tony Weihrauch-Ernest and their son Landon. Buster was a graduate of Grimsley High School in 1968. He worked many jobs before finding himself at Walmart. Buster spent 20 years at Walmart entertaining, helping, and loving people. He thrived on making people laugh (and was really good at it). When he was not at Walmart, he was spreading his incredible faith. He was a very active member of Amelon United Methodist Church where he served as a lay leader, spoke at many church functions, visited shut-ins, and many other activities that allowed him to share his amazing testimony and say one of his wonderful prayers. A celebration of Buster's life will be planned in a few months when it can be the big party that he wanted it to be. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Buster's name to Amelon United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 739, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
