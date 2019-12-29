Barbara Ann Wayne departed this life on Monday November 25, 2019, after a short illness at the Liver Center in Nashville, Tenn. Barbara was born on October 22, 1948. From 1978-1990 she worked at the Central Virginia Training Center. Later, she was employed at St. Thomas Hospital as a cook in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 34 years, David Wayne; daughters, Tammy Casey and Karen Casey; sons, Richard Casey and Mike Casey; sisters, Louise Powell and Phyllis Burch; brother, Mitchell Johns; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Odell R. Wayne, one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Smith Family Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, Tenn. is assisting the family. Courtesy of Community Funeral Home.

