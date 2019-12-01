Barbara Ann Wayne departed this life on Monday, November 25, 2019, after a short illness at the Liver Center in Nashville, Tenn. Barbara was born on October 22, 1948. She was employed at St. Thomas Hospital as a Cook in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband of 34 years, David Wayne; two daughters, two sons, two sisters, one brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, mother-in-law, Odell R. Wayne, one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Smith Family Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, Tenn. is assisting the family. Courtesy of Community Funeral Home
