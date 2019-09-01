Dorothy G. Waugh, 96, of Amherst, widow of John T. Waugh, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1922, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Brough. Dorothy was a member of New Covenant Fellowship. She loved sewing, making crafts, playing scrabble, and reading on her Kindle. She was a classy lady who loved life and was an accomplished author, having published 2 books. Survivors include three daughters, Myrna Roberts, Cynthia Morin, and Sally Orme and husband, Eugene. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at New Covenant Fellowship. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at New Covenant Fellowship followed by a luncheon at Briar Patch Restaurant at 12 p.m. The family would like to thank Fairmont Crossing for the love and care that they showed Dorothy over the years and for making her feel like a part of their family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to New Covenant Fellowship, 168 Faulconerville Drive, Amherst, VA 24521. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
