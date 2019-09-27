Mrs. Ruth Louise Watts, 98, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Appomattox, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, in Spout Spring, Va., with viewing one hour prior to the service. Funeral Home viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, in Appomattox, Va. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.