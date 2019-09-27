Mrs. Ruth Louise Watts, 98, of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Appomattox, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, in Spout Spring, Va., with viewing one hour prior to the service. Funeral Home viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, in Appomattox, Va. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. The Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.

