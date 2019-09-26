Phyllis Ann Watts departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Virginia on November 5, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Will and Anna Watts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gracie Watts and brother Wayne Watson. Phyllis was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 6, 1992. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, at 319 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg. Phyllis leaves to cherish her memories one brother, Wilbert (Rita) Watts of Bedford, Va.; two sisters, Casandra Watts and Rachel "Elaine" Watts, both of Lynchburg, Va.; aunt, Elizabeth (Edward) Jones of Lynchburg, Va., Ami and Bernice Watson, both of Lynchburg, Va.; uncle, Fulton Watson Sr. (Texanna) of Lynchburg, Va.; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Brother Robert Alexander, as memorial speaker. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
