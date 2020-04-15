John Terrell Watts, 92, of Madison Heights passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Viola Shackleford Watts Born on June 20, 1927, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Edward H. Watts and Erma M. Watts. He was a retired installer with Western Electric (AT&T), a member of Union Christian Church, he loved fishing and traveling and supporting many charities. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Michael Watts and his wife, Patricia, of Richmond; a sister, JoAnn Taylor of Lynchburg; a grandson, Michael Watts Jr. of Dinwiddie; two granddaughters, Heather Clary and Michelle Mull, both of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; and seven great grandchildren. A private family only graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

