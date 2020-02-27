Florence Ann Younger "Nana" Watts, 83, of Evington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. Florence was a daughter of the late Jasper Younger and Connie Younger and younger sister to the late Mary Virginia Harvey. She was born January 14, 1937, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Her early childhood was spent in White Rock Hill Lynchburg, Virginia. She was a city girl who completed her studies at Dunbar High school. Florence was married to John Edward Watts Sr. "Papa" and together they had five children. She moved from Lynchburg at an early age and moved onto what will always be Watts Town Rd., property acquired after slavery that our family is so blessed to own to this day. Moving to the road allowed her the amazing opportunity to have the support of a loving, hardworking, united family. On Watts Town Rd., with the guidance of her mother-in-law, Magranny and her sisters-in-law, Geneva, Mandy and Mary, Nana first learned to wash clothes, cook and survive like a country girl with no running water, no bathrooms, no paved roads and the responsibilities of being a wife. Florence worked as a nanny, her first major employer was the Blue Buckle Garment Factory and she retired from General Electric manufacturing plant (which we all know to her is simply, GE). Although she never desired to move off the road and she didn't have the chance to attend college herself she thoroughly enjoyed the experience of visiting her children and grandchildren all over the world. She had the opportunity to travel to Holland, Mexico, the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada and all over from the east to the west coast of the United States. Over her years, Nana made a true effort to take part in being at all her family's major life achievements. Selfless indeed, our nana is first and foremost a woman of God who was grounded in prayer and faith. When her late husband fell sick from cancer, she single handedly held down the responsibilities of taking care of all his medical and personal needs while still working and maintaining the household and all the financial responsibilities. Then again in the final days of her mother, Grandma Connie Younger's life with the loving support and blessing of her sister Mary Harvey, she had the pleasure to open her home and take care of her. She gave us all five extra years after major heart surgery and now Nana would like to let you know that her work here with you is done. Around 5:10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, Florence received her call, and it was an offer she just couldn't refuse. It was for her wing appointment at the pearly gates. Although we are all heartbroken and seeking answers it is important for us to understand that her assignment comes with a reunion in eternal life with her late husband, father, mother, sister and several other family and friends. Nana voiced clearly just days before her transition that her new mission takes her to eternal life that's guaranteed love, laughter, music and smiles and she is already safely there making sure there isn't a stranger left in sight. Nana had no filter and loved to socialize, and she is already enjoying every second of this amazing opportunity to commend, praise, and boast about us, her family! Nana you are a Beautiful Black Queen whose life has taught us that success is not defined by fame or fortune but by faith and family! We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy and her love for life, family and friends. Florence leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, children, John Watts Jr. (Rowena), Brenda Tweedy Hollings (Preston), Dennis Watts, Patsy Simpson (Larry), and Jeffrey Watts (Della); grandchildren, Sandra (Ron), Tina Vorves (Tommy), Jaro Tweedy, Tadj Tweedy (Heather), Talitha Tweedy (Xavier), Preston Hollings Jr. (Morgan), Bethany Tweedy-Hollings, Mara Tweedy-Hollings, Monica Fray (Stephen), Denise Everhart (Max), Dana Watts, Darnell Simpson (Chandler), Ashley Best (Aaron), Destiny Simpson, Dakota Simpson, Erica Brown, Karina Calloway (Corey), Tamika Watts, and Talisha Watts; great-grandchildren, Julian Tweedy, Collin Tweedy, Zaylee Cale, Zaylen Cale, Ariana Fray, Stephen Jr. Fray, Malia Fray, Jordan Everhart, Jayden Everhart, Alyssa Everhart, Jeremiah Everhart, Avery Everhart, Dashaun Eaves, Deanna Eaves, Zyaire Eaves, Rylan Calloway, Ashton Simpson, Aiden Best; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thank you for the love and care she recieved at her home given by her caregivers, Vivian Brown, Tracy Scott and Marybeth Seay. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg. A celebration of Florence's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cross Road Baptist Church, 191 Cross Roads Lane, Evington, VA 24550 with the Rev. Leonard Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah C.M.E Church Cemetery, 11612 Leesville Rd. (Rt.682) Evington, VA 24550. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
